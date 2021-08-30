Report claims Leicester City have made an ambitious offer to sign Chelsea star on a permanent deal

Sometimes an exceptionally talented player just doesn’t seem to fit into a manager’s plans for whatever reason, and it’s starting to look like Callum Hudson-Odoi will need to leave Chelsea to play on a regular basis.

There’s been some talk about him converting to wing-back to fit into Thomas Tuchel’s system but he’s never held down the position for an extended run of games, while he’s been an unused sub in the first three Premier League games this season.

There has always been a feeling that he has a huge future at Stamford Bridge so they don’t want to lose him, but Football. London are reporting that Leicester City have made an ambitious offer to sign him on a permanent basis before the transfer window closes.

It’s also said that a loan move to Borussia Dortmund is on the table, but The Foxes are pushing to bring him in, while it’s also thought that his departure could depend on Jules Kounde coming in as Tuchel wants to ensure he has a certain number of players in the squad.

It would be bold for Chelsea to let him go to a Premier League rival as he’s a great player who could come back to haunt them, so letting him go to Dortmund on loan may look like the more favourable option here.

