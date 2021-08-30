Fabrizio Romano shares that Arsenal talent is on his way to complete loan exit as Gunners ace is set for contract extension

Reiss Nelson is now in the process of finalising a loan transfer from Arsenal to Feyenoord as Fabrizio Romano reports that the 21-year-old is now on the way to Holland to complete the switch.

Romano has given the deal his famed ‘here-we-go’ tag and added that the Arsenal academy graduate will also sign a contract extension with the Gunners until 2023 as he prepares for a season away.

Nelson has only made one appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this term, a substitute outing in the embarrassing season-opening defeat to Brentford.

The tricky winger, who first broke into the Gunners’ first-team during the 2017/18 season, didn’t see much action in pre-season and is a fair down the winger pecking order.

Romano reiterates that the move for Nelson has come about as a result of an injury to Amad Diallo which has prevented the Manchester United wonderkid from joining Feyenoord on loan.

A loan is a fine opportunity for Nelson to reignite himself and he’s proved he can get the business done outside of England before as he starred for Hoffenheim in a loan spell in the 18/19 campaign.

Nelson has been hindered by injury troubles as well over the last two seasons. 2020/21 was particularly frustrating for the ace as he only made nine appearances.

Feyenoord sit fourth in the Eredivisie and the Dutch top-flight is a division where Nelson can develop anyway from the pressure that comes with being at Arsenal and the Premier League, whilst Holland allows for the kind of free-flowing football that could allow for someone like Nelson to flourish.

