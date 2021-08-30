Reiss Nelson is now in the process of finalising a loan transfer from Arsenal to Feyenoord as Fabrizio Romano reports that the 21-year-old is now on the way to Holland to complete the switch.

Romano has given the deal his famed ‘here-we-go’ tag and added that the Arsenal academy graduate will also sign a contract extension with the Gunners until 2023 as he prepares for a season away.

Nelson has only made one appearance for Mikel Arteta’s side so far this term, a substitute outing in the embarrassing season-opening defeat to Brentford.

The tricky winger, who first broke into the Gunners’ first-team during the 2017/18 season, didn’t see much action in pre-season and is a fair down the winger pecking order.

Romano reiterates that the move for Nelson has come about as a result of an injury to Amad Diallo which has prevented the Manchester United wonderkid from joining Feyenoord on loan.

Reiss Nelson from Arsenal to Feyenoord, done deal and here-we-go. He’ll be the new winger after Diallo move collapsed because of injury. Loan until June 2022, Nelson traveling – on his way to Holland now. ??? #AFC Nelson will sign a contract extension with Arsenal until 2023. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

A loan is a fine opportunity for Nelson to reignite himself and he’s proved he can get the business done outside of England before as he starred for Hoffenheim in a loan spell in the 18/19 campaign.

Nelson has been hindered by injury troubles as well over the last two seasons. 2020/21 was particularly frustrating for the ace as he only made nine appearances.

Feyenoord sit fourth in the Eredivisie and the Dutch top-flight is a division where Nelson can develop anyway from the pressure that comes with being at Arsenal and the Premier League, whilst Holland allows for the kind of free-flowing football that could allow for someone like Nelson to flourish.