Cristiano Ronaldo completes Manchester United medical as transfer being finalised

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly completed his medical with Manchester United as other aspects of the transfer are being finalised.

The Portugal international is poised to return to Old Trafford after 12 years away, with Man Utd officially announcing on Friday that they’d agreed a deal to bring their former player back.

There are still some details to be ironed out before Ronaldo’s move to United can be made official, but it seems only a matter of time now before the 36-year-old can be properly welcomed back.

See below as Sky’s Dharmesh Sheth claims Ronaldo’s medical was done over the weekend, while personal terms have been agreed over an initial two-year contract with the offer of another one on top of that…

Cristiano Ronaldo completed Manchester United medical in Lisbon over the weekend ahead of transfer from Juventus. Personal terms agreed on 2 year deal. United have inserted 1 year option. Required aspects of deal will be finalised by deadline. Visa process ongoing. #MUFC #Ronaldo — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) August 30, 2021

Ronaldo looks an exciting signing to give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side more of a goal threat up front after some issues in that department in recent times.

United signed Romelu Lukaku back in 2017 but he never really showed his best form in Manchester, and the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have not really stepped up since he left.

Edinson Cavani joined last summer but is unlikely to ever be more than a squad player, whereas Ronaldo still looks in great physical shape and is perhaps more likely to be able to start regularly and aim for 25-30 goals a season.