Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister aims subtle dig at Juventus ahead of Man Utd transfer

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister Katia Aveiro has appeared to aim a cheeky dig at Juventus with an Instagram comment responding to his transfer back to Manchester United.

The Portugal international spent three years at Juventus before suddenly deciding to quit the club this summer and seal an emotional return to Old Trafford after 12 years away.

It seems pretty clear that all was not entirely well with Ronaldo and Juve, with some suggestions in recent times that the player and the club didn’t have the best relationship.

Ronaldo’s sister now seems to have confirmed that by commenting that Ronaldo is now joining “a club worthy of you” by returning to the Red Devils.

Juventus fans won’t be impressed by these antics, and it’s been picked up in the Italian media as well.

Ronaldo couldn’t deliver the Champions League titles that Juventus craved when they signed him, but it’s perhaps a bit harsh for the 36-year-old to be judged on that alone.

Ronaldo still scored a hugely impressive 101 goals in 134 games for the Turin outfit, whilst guiding them to two Serie A titles and the Coppa Italia.