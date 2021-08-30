“That’s a leg-breaker” – Souness clams Pogba challenge during Man United vs Wolves clash

Graeme Souness was not at all impressed with a nasty-looking challenge from Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba on Wolves ace Ruben Neves yesterday.

The Red Devils scored late on through Mason Greenwood to snatch a 1-0 win away at Wolves, but Pogba was perhaps lucky to still be on the pitch after his overly aggressive challenge on Neves.

Souness certainly feels it was a dangerous tackle by the France international, saying it could have broken Neves’ leg.

The pundit has a bit of a history of singling Pogba out for slightly over-the-top criticism, but on this occasion most would agree he surely has a point.

“The referee is there to referee the game. He’s not blindsided by anything. He’s two metres away from it. Whether Neves goes down or not that immaterial,” Souness said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Metro.

“That is a leg-breaker. Look how close he is, that’s a leg-breaker. Anyone who has played this game standing two yards away from that tells you it’s a dangerous challenge.”

Pogba himself, meanwhile, insisted he didn’t touch Neves, which is quite the claim when you look at images of the tackle.

“I didn’t touch him. This is the Premier League, it was a 50-50, every weekend that is happening,” Pogba said, as quoted by the Metro.

Pogba has made a strong start to the season with some much-improved form for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but he hasn’t covered himself in glory with this incident or his response to it.