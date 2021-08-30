Former Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has praised Manchester United’s move to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus this summer.

The Portugal international is heading back to Old Trafford after 12 years away, and should still have an important role to play for the Red Devils even if he will be turning 37 later this season.

Thomas is excited to see such a world class talent back in the Premier League, describing him as a “proven winner” who should still be able to guarantee them 20-30 goals a season.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Thomas was far more enthusiastic about United’s move for Ronaldo than about the state of his old club Arsenal, but even the most bitter Liverpool and Man City supporters must be at least a bit excited about Ronaldo’s return to English football.

“It’s absolutely amazing to see Ronaldo back in the Premier League,” Thomas told CaughtOffside. “Man United have signed a proven winner which they obviously know a lot about. He will guarantee them 20-30 Premier League goals, and what he does for the rest of the squad personally is also massive.

“They were able to make the numbers work for them and get arguably the best player ever back! Massive, massive signing for them and for the league as a whole.”

Still, Thomas didn’t pick Ronaldo as his signing of the summer, going instead for the slightly more surprise choice of Danny Ings, who moved from Southampton to Aston Villa.

Ings had a difficult spell at Liverpool a few years ago, but has turned things around for himself, scoring 46 goals in 100 games during his time at Southampton to earn a big move to Villa Park this summer.

The 29-year-old continues to shine at his new club, and Thomas has been hugely impressed by the start he’s made.

“The signing of the summer is a hard one as there have only been three games so far but I am going to go with Danny Ings,” Thomas said.

“He is a proven goal-scorer in the Premier League and has started off well, with two goals and an assist.”