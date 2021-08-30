Tottenham defender negotiates to participate in national team’s World Cup Qualifying fixtures

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Davinson Sánchez sees a resurgence with new manager Nuno Espírito Santo, and the 25-year-old hopes to relay this form with the Colombian national team. 

Despite the Premier League wanting to withhold players due to South America being on the UK’s red list due to the coronavirus cases, players will be heading to participate in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

More Stories / Latest News
Gary Neville remains critical of the Glazers despite Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd transfer
Arsenal ace has a two-year contract waiting for him in Brazil
Jose Mourinho comments on Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United transfer

According to journalist Pilar Velásquez, Sánchez has negotiated with Tottenham Hotspur, where the English club will allow him to participate in the fixtures against Bolivia and Paraguay.

However, Sánchez would miss the third match against Chile in Barranquilla, Colombia, as he’ll depart for London to begin his ten-day quarantine upon returning to the country.

AS reports that the idea of ??the Tottenham coaching staff is for Sánchez to return with enough time to be present against Chelsea on September 19, the central defender would miss the game against Crystal Palace on Saturday the 11th.

More Stories Colombia National Team Davinson Sanchez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.