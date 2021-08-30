There doesn’t seem to be too much doubt that Barcelona’s 18-year-old star, Ilaix Moriba, will eventually become one of European football’s top players.

The youngster has all of the attributes to mark him out as one to watch, and those who compare his style to that of Paul Pogba, aren’t necessarily that wide of the mark.

The Catalans have nurtured him at their La Masia academy, and even promoted him into the first team for a number of games last season.

However, problems have arisen ever since the player changed agents.

It’s believed that they are asking for preposterous sums for their client, and Barcelona have now simply had enough of their demands.

Tottenham Hotspur were understood to be interested in the player’s services, though if he is to move during the current window, RB Leipzig now seem the most likely destination, per Sky Germany’s Max Bielefeld, cited by Football Espana.

Ilaix Moriba to RB Leipzig is looking more and more likely. The player’s side told Tottenham yesterday that they have made their choice to join the Bundesliga. Moriba would be the replacement for Marcel Sabitzer. Fee around 20m€. #TransferUpdate — Max Bielefeld (@Sky_MaxB) August 29, 2021

Given the way in which he and his agents have tried to hold the club that have looked after him throughout the majority of his junior career to ransom, Spurs and Nuno Espirito Santo have dodged a bullet.

No player is bigger than any club, not at 18 years of age and certainly not when they’ve barely reached double figures in first-team appearances.