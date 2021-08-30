Liverpool were reportedly ready to pay as much as €100million for the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde before he signed a new contract with the Spanish giants.

The Reds have been linked with several midfielders this summer after losing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, but so far no one has come in.

Valverde could have been a good option for Liverpool, and it seems Jurgen Klopp and co. were ready to pay big money for the Uruguay international, though he has instead chosen to commit his future to Madrid.

That’s a big boost for Los Blancos in what has been a difficult summer for the club amid ongoing financial issues arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can now find an alternative in the middle of the park in the next few days, but it perhaps doesn’t seem particularly likely.

Big names like Saul, Renato Sanches and Yves Bissouma had been linked with LFC, but it’s not often the Merseyside giants leave it this late to do their business.