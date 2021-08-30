Liverpool centre-back Virgil van Dijk has received huge praise from pundit Garth Crooks after making it into his Premier League team of the week.

The Netherlands international put in a solid display for Liverpool as they battled from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 with Chelsea in an intriguing clash at Anfield.

Having missed so much of last season, one could forgive Van Dijk for being a little rusty, but he’s started the new campaign strongly and Crooks is suitably impressed with what he’s seen from him.

Writing in his BBC Sport column, Crooks lavished Van Dijk with praise by describing him as a “once in a generation” talent.

“If the shot that had Mendy frantically scrambling across his goal-line was anything to go by, then it looks like Van Dijk’s right knee has fully recovered from the injury he sustained against Everton last season,” Crooks said.

“The Netherlands international is slowly but surely coming back to the boil. Not only is he commanding his own penalty area again, he is venturing forward more and becoming a threat in the opposition box.

“Defenders like Van Dijk come around once in a generation.”