Video: Diego Costa scores goal in debut for Atlético Mineiro

Diego Costa hasn’t played a professional game since terminating his contract with Atlético Madrid in December. This weekend, the 32-year-old saw the pitch.

In his first minutes with Clube Atlético Mineiro, Costa didn’t waste any time getting on the score sheet. The Spain international took a cross into the box and scored on a volley shot to get goal number one in Brazil.

Costa’s strike would tie the match late as Atlético Mineiro in a 1-1 against Red Bull Bragantino.