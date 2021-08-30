Video: Diego Costa scores goal in debut for Atlético Mineiro

Diego Costa hasn’t played a professional game since terminating his contract with Atlético Madrid in December. This weekend, the 32-year-old saw the pitch.
In his first minutes with Clube Atlético Mineiro, Costa didn’t waste any time getting on the score sheet. The Spain international took a cross into the box and scored on a volley shot to get goal number one in Brazil.
Costa’s strike would tie the match late as Atlético Mineiro in a 1-1 against Red Bull Bragantino.
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL DOOOOOOO GAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!
É DELEEEEE!!! DIEGO COSTAAAAAAA!!! GOLAAAAÇOOOOO!!! O ATACANTE EMPATA A PARTIDA!! #VAMOGALO pic.twitter.com/ESZmfuLkKf
— Atlético ? (@Atletico) August 30, 2021