Video: “It’s all new” – Diego Costa comments on playing in Brazil after his career in Europe

Diego Costa hit the ground running with Clube Atlético Mineiro, the former Atletico Madrid and Chelsea striker scored in his debut late in the fixture.

After the match, Costa provided his thoughts in a post-game interview where UOL Esporte relayed his comments. The first question the Spain international was to give a response on scoring in his debut.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted it, which was to win the three points. But, personally, debuting after being out of action for so long, without playing, coming back, and being able to score.”

“No matter how much experience you have or years of playing professionally, it’s always good to get confidence. I hope that in this time that we’re going to stand still — no games — on the FIFA date to get a little more physical.”

Costa has played all his professional career in Europe despite being born in Brazil. The 32-year-old provided his thoughts on his impressions of Brazilian football.

“It’s all new. It was the first game; I played for 20, 30 minutes, I don’t know [actually, I played for 35 minutes]. Brazilian football is known worldwide for its players, quality of players,” Costa said.

“It’s no different; it’s okay to see that the guys have above-average quality. I’ll adapt as soon as possible to get into the rhythm of the Brazilian Championship.”