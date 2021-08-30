West Ham United have made a move to strengthen in the left-back position before the transfer deadline tomorrow night, as they’ve reportedly reached a verbal agreement with Ajax for Nicolas Tagliafico.

According to De Telegraaf, the two clubs have reached a verbal agreement over the transfer of Tagliafico as the Dutch publication expect the left-back to net Ajax a figure of around €12m.

Tagliafico has been brilliant since leaving homeland outfit Independiente for the Amsterdam outfit in January 2018, contributing 19 assists and chipping in with 13 goals in 141 appearances for the side.

The 28-year-old has an agreement in place with Ajax to leave this summer, according to chief Edwin van der Sar via Reuters, as a result of showing his loyalty and staying perviously, avoiding a mass exodus.

De Telegraaf note that closing the deal before the deadline could be complicated as Tagliafico is in Venezuela for international duty with Argentina, whilst his agent is in Amsterdam to try and seal a move.

The Hammers are also yet to sort out a key piece of the deal as it’s reported that they failed with an initial four-year contract offer, as the Tagliafico entourage an improved bid from David Moyes’ side.

It appears as though West Ham are keen to bolster at left-back, Aaron Cresswell is the starter for the side but is now 31 years old whilst Arthur Masuaku was hindered by a big injury last season.

Tagliafico has established himself as one of the better full-back’s outside of Europe’s top five leagues during his time at Ajax and has also become an important figure for the Argentina national team.

The gifted full-back contributed a goal and four assists last season whilst he was particularly impressive in 19/20 with five goals and seven assists in 38 appearances across all competitions.

Tagliafico certainly has the quality to make an instant impact at West Ham, he’s got the pedigree to be a solid competitor to Cresswell and Masuaku.