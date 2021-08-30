Wolves expected to complete a major coup tomorrow with loan signing of star, option to buy being pursued

They’ve nothing to show for it and the Wolves players and fans won’t appreciate the patronising coverage they’ve had to start the season, but they’ve also played very well despite having a difficult run of games to kick things off.

They could’ve won against Man United yesterday if they had a bit more composure and belief in the final third, but it looks like they could pull off a major coup by adding Renato Sanches to the midfield:

Details to be sorted but there's a confidence that Wolves can sign Renato Sanches on loan from Lille tomorrow as per @alex_crook Deal proposed earlier today, Wolves looking to insert an option. Worked with Lage at Benfica. What a signing this would be https://t.co/aEVqTfDcbb — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) August 30, 2021

The Portuguese international has impressed in recent years and he’s come a long way since that disastrous loan spell he had with Swansea, while his signing would bring something completely different to the midfield with his ability to carry the ball and burst forward.

It even sounds like the deal is now expected to go through tomorrow, but it would make sense to get an option to buy included in there if it’s possible.

It’s easy to see him having an outstanding season before attracting interest from the bigger sides next summer as a result, so Wolves need to protect themselves as much as they can, while The Express claimed he had been a Liverpool target so it shows how highly rated he is.

There doesn’t seem to be any sign that he would be replacing one of their current stars so he should add to the current team, and it will be fun to see how he fares if they can get it over the line.