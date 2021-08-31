Deadline day isn’t quite over yet, so keep an eye on the latest transfer news here at CaughtOffside for any late twists and turns before tonight’s deadline.
See below for all the moves so far today, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United finally officially confirmed, even if we knew already that it was basically done.
There’s also been movement in and out of Chelsea and West Ham, and it’s looking likely that we could still see developments at Arsenal before the day is done.
For now, here are today’s done deals in full…
Premier League
13:50 Connor Roberts [Swansea – Burnley] Undisclosed
11:58 Marc Cucurella [Getafe – Brighton] £15.4m
09:39 Cristiano Ronaldo [Juventus – Manchester United] £12.85m + possible £6.85m
09:00 Nikola Vlasic [CSKA Moscow – West Ham] Undisclosed
International
08:12 Moise Kean [Everton – Juventus] Loan
Scottish Premiership
11:19 Alex Samuel [Wycombe – Ross County] Free
10:30 Ali Crawford [Bolton – St Johnstone] Loan
English Football League
14:00 Nicky Maynard [Mansfield – Tranmere] Free
14:00 Stephen Walker [Middlesbrough – Tranmere] Loan
13:00 Ollie Cooper [Swansea – Newport] Loan
12:00 Jovan Malcolm [West Brom – Accrington] Loan
11:00 Ben Davis [Fulham – Oxford] Undisclosed
11:00 Jordan Gabriel [Nottingham Forest – Blackpool] Undisclosed
09:00 Dujon Sterling [Chelsea – Blackpool] Loan
08:30 Bersant Celina [Dijon – Ipswich] Loan