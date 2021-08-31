Deadline day isn’t quite over yet, so keep an eye on the latest transfer news here at CaughtOffside for any late twists and turns before tonight’s deadline.

See below for all the moves so far today, with Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United finally officially confirmed, even if we knew already that it was basically done.

There’s also been movement in and out of Chelsea and West Ham, and it’s looking likely that we could still see developments at Arsenal before the day is done.

For now, here are today’s done deals in full…

Premier League

13:50 Connor Roberts [Swansea – Burnley] Undisclosed

11:58 Marc Cucurella [Getafe – Brighton] £15.4m

09:39 Cristiano Ronaldo [Juventus – Manchester United] £12.85m + possible £6.85m

09:00 Nikola Vlasic [CSKA Moscow – West Ham] Undisclosed

International

08:12 Moise Kean [Everton – Juventus] Loan

Scottish Premiership

11:19 Alex Samuel [Wycombe – Ross County] Free

10:30 Ali Crawford [Bolton – St Johnstone] Loan

English Football League

14:00 Nicky Maynard [Mansfield – Tranmere] Free

14:00 Stephen Walker [Middlesbrough – Tranmere] Loan

13:00 Ollie Cooper [Swansea – Newport] Loan

12:00 Jovan Malcolm [West Brom – Accrington] Loan

11:00 Ben Davis [Fulham – Oxford] Undisclosed

11:00 Jordan Gabriel [Nottingham Forest – Blackpool] Undisclosed

09:00 Dujon Sterling [Chelsea – Blackpool] Loan

08:30 Bersant Celina [Dijon – Ipswich] Loan