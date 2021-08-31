“Another loan…” Chelsea outcast speaks out as he secures another exit from Stamford Bridge

Sometimes you can just pinpoint the exact decision that ruined a player’s career, and hindsight shows that Danny Drinkwater’s transfer to Chelsea completely derailed his future.

He only managed 12 league appearances after joining from Leicester in 2017, while he’s also been on loan to Burnley, Aston Villa and Turkish side Kasimpasa without any real success.

He’s now in that awkward stage where his best years are starting to get away from him and he’s never going to start regularly for a Premier League side just now due to his recent history, so a loan move to Reading might be exactly what he needs to spark a late resurgence in his career:

In his announcement, he’s confirmed that the deal is for the whole season so hopefully he stays fit and manages to play 30-40 games and gets his career back on track, but it does look like his involvement with Chelsea is over so this will be about setting up another move next summer.