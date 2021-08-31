The pressure is continuing to build on under-fire Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, with the international break coming at precisely the wrong time for the Spaniard.

The best way to deal with the current crisis on the pitch is for the Gunners to play their way out of trouble, but Arteta won’t be able to have all of his staff together until a few days before a crunch match against Norwich City.

With the greatest respect to the Canaries, the north Londoners shouldn’t be finding themselves having to play a ‘must win’ game against a newly-promoted side, but such is their current predicament.

Both sides are locked down at the foot of the Premier League table with no points from their three games, and with Norwich above Arsenal by virtue of the fact that they’ve scored a solitary goal this season.

Arteta’s side don’t even have that luxury despite counting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette amongst their first-team squad.

It’s no wonder then that Antonio Conte and Brendan Rodgers have been installed as favourites to take over at the Emirates, with talkSPORT detailing the latest odds.

Of the two, Rodgers would be the more likely, given his ability to work with youth, as opposed to Conte’s consistent demands for more financial backing.