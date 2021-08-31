With just over 12 hours left of this summer’s transfer window, it appears to be a foregone conclusion that by the end of it, Arsenal star, Hector Bellerin, will no longer be a Gunner.

The Spaniard moved to the Emirates Stadium from Barcelona back in 2011 as a 16-year-old, and it was expected that the Catalans would secure his passage back to La Liga once it became known that Emerson Royal was being moved on to Arsenal’s north London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur.

Bellerin will be replacing the Brazilian, but not at Barcelona.

That’s because the blaugranes only recently signed him on a buy back option from Real Betis, and it’s the the verdiblancos the right-back is heading, according to Sport.

The report details that an agreement has already been reached between player and club, and the deal will be announced once a medical has been completed.

At 26 years of age, despite falling out of favour under Mikel Arteta, Bellerin represented a good investment for Barcelona.

As a former player youth player with the club, it’s likely there wouldn’t have been the need for a ‘settling in period,’ and his quality is self-evident.

Quite where this leaves the Catalans now is anyone’s guess.