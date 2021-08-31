Arsenal defender set for medical as La Liga move edges closer

According to recent reports, Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin is close to joining La Liga side Real Betis on loan.

That’s according to a recent report from BBC Sport, who claims the Spanish defender is set to undergo a medical later on Tuesday before completing his switch to Real Betis.

Bellerin, 26, first joined the Gunners in 2011 following a switch from Barcelona’s youth academy.

Despite growing to become a key figure in the Londoner’s squad for many seasons, recent times under Mikel Arteta have seen the Spanish defender fall somewhat out of favour.

Having failed to start a Premier League match, so far, this season, with Arteta favouring both Cedric and Callum Chambers, Bellerin’s time at the Emirates now looks desperately uncertain.

The latest in the defender’s future comes from the BBC, who notes the 26-year-old is set for a deadline day switch to Spain’s top-flight where he will spend the 2021-22 season before his contract runs out in 2023.

