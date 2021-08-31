Arsenal set to be stuck with outcast as wage demands and potential €3m signing-on fee scares Turkish giants away

It’s not a new problem for Arsenal, but they are capable of paying bigger wages than most teams in Europe, so that makes it pretty difficult to offload them.

Sead Kolasinac was drafted in for the nightmare against Man City at the weekend but he doesn’t have the quality to improve their current situation, so the ideal scenario would see them offload him on a permanent basis.

Fabrizio Romano has offered an update on a potential move to Fenerbahce, but it appears that his demands were just too much for them to match:

The three-year contract seems like a fair request as he’s 28 years old so that takes him through his prime years, but the signing-on fee is pretty hefty and the annual salary isn’t to be sniffed at either.

It now looks like he’s going to be stuck at Arsenal until January at least, but it’s hard to see where he fits into the squad when Kieran Tierney is fit.

He’s made over 100 appearances for the Gunners but a loan spell at Schalke in the second half of last season didn’t result in a permanent move.

It’s not clear if Arsenal would’ve collected a fee for this or if they would’ve let him go for nothing just to get rid of the wage, but it doesn’t look like there’s time for him to go anywhere.

