Arsenal reportedly signed Mikel Arteta without even giving him a proper medical back in the summer of 2011.

The Athletic have reported on an intriguing transfer window for the Gunners that year, which saw a flurry of big-name signings arrive at the Emirates Stadium late on.

Among the latest of those moves was for current manager Arteta, who went on to become an important part of Arsene Wenger’s midfield, and even briefly served as club captain.

Bizarrely, however, Arsenal took a huge gamble on signing the Spaniard, as they had to conduct his medical over the phone, relying on his word over his fitness.

Arsenal ended up making the right decision on that occasion, but just imagine the reaction if it had backfired and Arteta had suffered injury problems upon joining.

This gives an idea of just how much of a mini-crisis Arsenal were suffering that summer as they scrambled to replace Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri after their departures.

It worked out alright in the end for AFC, however, as they recovered from a slow start to surprisingly finish third in the Premier League.