Arsenal are an absolute mess at the moment, both on and off the pitch.

As well as a nightmarish start to the season in which the Gunners have lost each of their opening three Premier League games, the club are also struggling in the transfer market.

We’ve seen Arsenal spend quite a lot more money than usual in the last few summers, but it’s fair to say they’ve blown a lot of money on flops like Nicolas Pepe and Thomas Partey, while Willian also proved a waste of everyone’s time, even if he was a free transfer.

And now, stats from Transfermarkt show just how bad they are at selling players…

As the graphic shows, Arsenal let players go this summer that were worth a combined £144million, but made just £27.8m from letting them go.

Of course, some of these are players who were at the club on loan and returned to their parent sides, while some have been loaned out from Arsenal to other teams.

Still, it isn’t the firs time that AFC have lost players for below market value, with expensive signings like Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez leaving for free in recent times.