Latest Arsenal transfer news on deadline day as Fabrizio Romano provides update on playmaker and defender

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about the latest Arsenal transfer news on deadline day, and it’s a bit of a mixed bag.

The Gunners urgently need to strengthen their squad after a terrible start to the season, with Mikel Arteta’s squad still looking weak in a number of areas.

Still, it looks like Arsenal probably won’t be bringing many more names in, with Romano tweeting that Houssem Aouar is not currently a target, despite previously hinting in his Benchwarmers column that the Lyon playmaker could be one to keep an eye on.

Now, however, Romano says that Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is probably the only signing coming in at Arsenal today…

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal defender set for medical as La Liga move edges closer
Photo: Santiago Bernabeu in a complete mess 12 days before Real Madrid host Celta Vigo
“Still a bit of life” in major potential Chelsea transfer deal, says reporter

MORE: Medical scheduled as Arsenal close in on major signing

Tomiyasu looks a promising talent after impressing in Serie A, but Arsenal arguably still need a creative player like Aouar as well.

The Frenchman has shone in Ligue 1 and, alongside Martin Odegaard, could help AFC finally help replace the influential Mesut Ozil in the attacking midfield department.

More Stories Houssem Aouar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.