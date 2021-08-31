Fabrizio Romano has tweeted about the latest Arsenal transfer news on deadline day, and it’s a bit of a mixed bag.

The Gunners urgently need to strengthen their squad after a terrible start to the season, with Mikel Arteta’s squad still looking weak in a number of areas.

Still, it looks like Arsenal probably won’t be bringing many more names in, with Romano tweeting that Houssem Aouar is not currently a target, despite previously hinting in his Benchwarmers column that the Lyon playmaker could be one to keep an eye on.

Now, however, Romano says that Bologna defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is probably the only signing coming in at Arsenal today…

Arsenal are not interested in signing Houssem Aouar in these final hours. There are currently no talks with OL for Aouar. ??? #AFC Arsenal are only focused on Tomiyasu deal to be announced [medical today] & outgoings, as Bellerin to Real Betis still to be resolved. #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Tomiyasu looks a promising talent after impressing in Serie A, but Arsenal arguably still need a creative player like Aouar as well.

The Frenchman has shone in Ligue 1 and, alongside Martin Odegaard, could help AFC finally help replace the influential Mesut Ozil in the attacking midfield department.