Serge Aurier is reportedly trying to negotiate his release from Tottenham Hotspur, according to RMC Sport journalist Loic Tanzi.

The French reporter shares that Aurier is working to be released from the final year of his contract for Spurs, with the intention of then finding a new club.

Aurier has fallen out of favour at Tottenham since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo, the 28-year-old hasn’t even been named in a matchday squad for a competitive tie so far this season.

The north London outfit recruited Aurier for a fee of around £23m in the summer of 2017, per BBC Sport, but it looks like the Ivorian will be leaving for the club for nothing.

Aurier started 26 of his 27 appearances last season but the powerful full-back looked inconsistent as usual, he looked sloppy on the big stage a couple of times and also dealt with a few injuries last term.

Aurier has made 110 appearances during his time at Spurs, scoring eight times and providing 17 assists.

The Ivory Coast international has shown the quality that saw him billed as a future superstar whilst he was at PSG, but Aurier has struggled to show consistency and makes errors in big matches too often.

Given that the full-back has been cast away from the first-team this season, negotiating a release may actually be the best option for Spurs if there’s no teams willing to pay for Aurier, they can at least try and negotiate a deal which would see them save on the wages he’d be due until next summer.