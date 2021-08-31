Barcelona would sell Griezmann for a loss of €70-85m as they’re also open to loan return to Atletico Madrid

Despite the fact that the Atletico Madrid hierarchy are unwilling to entertain a potential swap deal with Barcelona between Antoine Griezmann and Joao Felix, a return could still be on, according to L’Equipe.

The French publication report that the clubs are working on a potential deal today, adding that talks are focused on the formula of a transfer – either an outright switch or loan with an option to buy.

It’s added that Barcelona would part with the 30-year-old for just €50m, marking a massive loss on their investment as they look to get rid of his wages.

Barcelona paid a massive fee of €120m when they triggered Griezmann’s release clause in the summer of 2019, per BBC Sport. He technically cost another €15m owing to a private settlement that the Blaugrana reached with Atletico, per Marca. Atleti had evidence that the swoop was underhand.

L’Equipe note that if an outright transfer could be agreed between the two clubs then a three-year contract would await Griezmann back at Atletico, otherwise a loan with an option for Diego Simeone’s to buy their former icon next summer would be favoured.

Griezmann is yet to register a goal contribute this season, with Ronald Koeman’s side winning two and drawing one of their opening three encounters of the La Liga campaign.

The left-footed forward has endured a difficult time at Barcelona, failing to live up to his mammoth price tag, Griezmann looked improved at times last season but still couldn’t come up with the goods when it really mattered, like in the big Champions League ties.