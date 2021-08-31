Barcelona have turned to Sevilla as they look to bolster their attacking options now that a deal to take Antoine Griezmann back to Atletico Madrid is at an advanced stage, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The transfer insider reports that ‘talks are now advanced’ as Barcelona progress in their negotiations for De Jong, with it added that they’ve already agreed personal terms with the 31-year-old.

Koeman is familiar with the target-man, having recalled him to the Dutch national team during his time in charge of the Oranje, with De Jong remaining in the setup ever since.

AS report that De Jong has rejected the chance to return to PSV as he was aware of the interest that Koeman holds in his services.

De Jong is certainly a surprise option for Barcelona, considering that his style of play isn’t the usual one that strikers bring to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are progressing in negotiations to sign Luuk de Jong from Sevilla. Talks now advanced to sign Dutch striker – personal terms agreed and club close to reach an agreement! ??? #FCB #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Antoine Griezmann deal now advanced between Barcelona & Atletico Madrid working on final details of the negotiation: it’s expected to be a loan with obligation to buy. Work in progress. ??? #Atleti #FCB #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Nevertheless, perhaps De Jong is a safer signing for the Catalan outfit – which should be a major factor for the cash-strapped side after costly mistakes in the transfer market in recent years, Koeman will know the 6ft2 ace as well, so hopefully that means it will be a smooth transition.

De Jong starred in his homeland with De Graafschap and Twente before earning a move to one of Europe’s top five leagues with Borussia Monchengladbach, where he was also loaned out to Newcastle.

After that disappointing period of De Jong’s career, the ace rebuilt himself in Holland with PSV, which attracted Sevilla to pick up his services in the summer of 2019.

De Jong has contributed 19 goals and five assists in 94 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla.

The 31-year-old has also played alongside Memphis Depay for Holland, which could be helpful as Koeman may need to call on them as a partnership at times.