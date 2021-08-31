It’s been a summer of upheaval for Barcelona, and with a day left of the transfer window, that seems as if it will continue until the very last moment.

Having only just arrived at the Camp Nou after the Catalans exercised a buy back clause from Real Betis, Emerson Royal had already detailed on social media how happy he was.

So HAPPY to be here ?? pic.twitter.com/9cbTVtNLcR — Emerson Royal (@Emerson_Royal22) August 24, 2021

However, the late interest of Tottenham Hotspur has seen his outlook change dramatically, to the point where he will be plying his trade in the English Premier League during 2021/22, not in La Liga.

MORE: Some serious Liverpool interest here

Journalist, Fabrizio Romano, has reported that the deal will be finalised today at €30m including add-ons, with an announcement to be made after the player’s medical has been completed.

Emerson Royal from Barcelona to Tottenham, done deal and here-we-go confirmed. €30m add ons included from Spurs, paperworks completed during the night. ??? #THFC Official announcement today after medicals. Contract until June 2026. Real Betis receive €5m from the deal. https://t.co/hfGKf1kfJJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

The deal brings Barcelona’s financial plight into even sharper focus, given that Emerson had kept Sergino Dest out of the side this season, indicating that, perhaps, he had become Ronald Koeman’s first choice in the position.

More Stories / Latest News €31m+ offer accepted: Star picks Real Madrid transfer over Manchester United Video: Reporter claims Arsenal star could still force deadline day transfer Arsenal star set for SHOCK transfer back to his former club in deadline day deal

Against Getafe on Sunday, he didn’t have the best game, and it’s entirely possible that on the strength of that 90 minutes alone, Barcelona thought they’d cash in whilst they had the chance.