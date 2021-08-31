Hector Bellerin has reportedly completed his medical ahead of a loan exit from Arsenal to Real Betis, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic.

The Athletic report that Bellerin is set to take a pay cut in order to facilitate the move back to his homeland as final details regarding personal terms are now being worked out.

Bellerin has fallen out of favour at Arsenal, Mikel Arteta only handed the ace three appearances in the final 13 Premier League matches last season and he’s not had any outings for the Gunners this term.

The 26-year-old has been with Arsenal for a decade, having left the famed La Masia academy of Barcelona to embark on a journey with the Gunners.

The Athletic add that the right-back completed his medical in London ahead of flying to Spain, where Betis will await La Liga approval before they can finalise the transfer.

? Hector Bellerin has completed medical ahead of proposed loan move to Real Betis. Deal now waiting on La Liga approval — if/when that arrives the 26yo Spain international right-back’s move from Arsenal (no option to buy) can be closed @TheAthleticUK #AFC https://t.co/KeiRdL3HFW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2021

Whilst Bellerin is headed for the exit door, on a loan that does include an option to buy, the Gunners are slated to strengthen their defence with the recruitment of Takehiro Tomiyasu today.

Tomiyasu could be a useful addition to Arteta’s side as the Japanese ace can feature at centre-back or right-back.

Arsenal seem in need of fresh options on the right of their defence following shaky displays from Calum Chambers and Cedric, Bellerin being dropped from the team and Ainsley Maitland-Niles now being cast away from the first-team, per John Cross of the Mirror.

Bellerin has made 239 appearances over his 10 years at Arsenal, winning the FA Cup three times, as well as landing a spot in the PFA Team of the Year for his displays in the 2015/16 season.