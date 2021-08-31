Arsenal star set for SHOCK transfer back to his former club in deadline day deal

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin could reportedly be a late summer transfer target for his old club Barcelona.

It looks increasingly like Barca are set to sell Emerson Royal to Tottenham, and Sky Sport Italia now claim that could see them move to sign Bellerin as a replacement.

The Spain international’s future at Arsenal has looked in doubt for some time this summer, with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan linked with him earlier in the transfer window.

Those moves didn’t work out, but the Gunners have remained keen to offload Bellerin, and now Barcelona could give them the opportunity to strike a deal on deadline day.

Hector Bellerin could leave Arsenal for Barcelona on deadline day
Bellerin’s form has taken a bit of a dip in recent times and Arsenal might do well to offload him now, while the player himself could benefit from a new challenge.

It would be intriguing to see the 26-year-old back at the Nou Camp after all these years, and he looks potentially like a fine fit to give them the attack-minded right-back they’ve been missing since Dani Alves left the club.

