It is one of, if not the greatest stadiums in European football.

Stepping inside Real Madrid’s cavernous Santiago Bernabeu one can get a real feeling of football theatre.

The stands just keep on rising in order to pack in 80,000 plus each home game.

It’s been a while since the old lady has seen such numbers, however, given that the refurbishment that has taken place has meant that all first team games have been played at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano for the past year.

Fans in limited numbers are meant to be welcomed back in 12 days for the arrival of Celta Vigo, but the state of the stadium would suggest otherwise.