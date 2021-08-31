Brentford makes last-ditch proposal to land Grêmio starlet

Grêmio right-back Vanderson is one of the marquee young talents in Brazil, and several clubs in Europe have their eyes on the 20-year-old.

There are only a few hours left until the summer transfer window closes, and newly promoted Brentford FC wants to make a splash before Tuesday’s deadline. The Bees are at the middle of the back and want to do some last-minute tweaking to their squad as they look to remain in the Premier League.

According to TNT Sports Brazil, Brentford has offered close to €15-million. Still, despite the high price that the English club is willing to pay, the Brazilian media outlet adds that Grêmio would only be open to a sale until after the Brasileirão season concludes.

As a result, it appears as though Grêmio will discard this proposal. This season, the defender has played in 35 matches where he scored three goals and is under contract with the club until 2024.