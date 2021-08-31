Real Madrid have reportedly seen a bid accepted for the transfer of Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

The French wonderkid is a hugely exciting talent and it’s little surprise to see him now looking set to make a big move this summer as he was nearing the end of his contract with Rennes.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 outfit have accepted Real’s offer of €31million plus add-ons for Camavinga, who now looks to be closing in on a move to the Bernabeu, choosing Madrid over other big clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain.

See Romano’s tweet below for details as it looks like Los Blancos will make a big splash on deadline day…

Eduardo Camavinga to Real Madrid: HERE WE GO! The offer has been accepted tonight by Rennes. €31m plus add ons. Medical already completed tonight. ??? #DeadlineDay Paperworks are signed. Official today. He goes to Real NOW – no loan. Camavinga picks Real over Man Utd and PSG. pic.twitter.com/lMCkuM4Nig — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 30, 2021

MORE: Manchester United star compared to Kylian Mbappe

This is precisely the kind of statement signing Madrid need after a difficult summer that has seen them lose star players like Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

It’s a blow for Man Utd, however, as Camavinga could have been a superb signing to give them something a bit different in midfield.

It’s not been the most convincing start from players like Fred and Nemanja Matic this season, and Camavinga would surely have been an upgrade, as well as providing the club with a potentially world class option in that area of the pitch for the next decade or so.

The 18-year-old should flourish at Real, however, where he can be an ideal long-term successor to ageing midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.