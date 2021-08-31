The European champions arguably weren’t expecting the end of the summer transfer window to be as fraught as this.

Chelsea are a wonderful proposition for any player at present, given the kudos of being Champions League winners as well as having a squad of world class exponents.

In Thomas Tuchel, they also have one of the brightest minds in the game today, and the team stand a great chance of having a successful season unless they are blighted by injuries.

Despite taking all of the above into account, there are still two La Liga stars that look like they won’t be plying their trade at Stamford Bridge any time soon.

According to journalist, Fabrizio Romano, a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez is now completely dead in the water.

Chelsea had a complicated and tense day for Jules Koundé negotiations with Sevilla. Deal on the verge of collapsing many times but… today Chelsea will try again with final approach. Sevilla are so strong on their position. ? #CFC #DeadlineDay Saúl deal now completely blocked. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Furthermore, their pursuit of Jules Kounde looks destined to fail, after the Andalusians held firm on their €75m price for the highly-rated defender.

The Blues are expected to try one last time to prise the Frenchman away from Seville as the closure of the window appears on the immediate horizon.