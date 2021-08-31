‘Penny pinching at its best’ – These Chelsea fans slam the board after failure to land Sevilla’s Jules Kounde

Chelsea FC
Posted by

With 12 hours left of the summer transfer window, Chelsea’s supporters have taken to social media to blast the club’s board for being unable to get a deal over the line.

Clearly, many of them have very short memories, given that the west Londoners only recently tied up a deal for Inter marksman and former blue, Romelu Lukaku.

After having let centre-back, Kurt Zouma, join London rivals, West Ham United, it was expected to be a foregone conclusion that the club would acquire Sevilla’s highly-rated Frenchman, Jules Kounde.

However, a strong negotiating stance from the Andalusian’s sporting director, Monchi, has seen the move almost certainly break down.

MORE: Some serious interest from Liverpool here

It isn’t clear how far apart the two clubs are at this stage, however, with Chelsea known to have money in the bank, some fans don’t understand why it isn’t just being spent.

Thomas Tuchel looks set to miss out on Jules Kounde

More Stories / Latest News
It’s within Chelsea’s power to get two major signings done today, claims reporter
New Tottenham signing didn’t want to join them and is hurt by previous club’s treatment
Video: Reporter says club still hopeful of signing want-away Chelsea star today

Particularly given how highly regarded Kounde is in his position.

More Stories Jules Kounde Kurt Zouma Maria Granovskaia Monchi Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.