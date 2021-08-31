With 12 hours left of the summer transfer window, Chelsea’s supporters have taken to social media to blast the club’s board for being unable to get a deal over the line.
Clearly, many of them have very short memories, given that the west Londoners only recently tied up a deal for Inter marksman and former blue, Romelu Lukaku.
After having let centre-back, Kurt Zouma, join London rivals, West Ham United, it was expected to be a foregone conclusion that the club would acquire Sevilla’s highly-rated Frenchman, Jules Kounde.
However, a strong negotiating stance from the Andalusian’s sporting director, Monchi, has seen the move almost certainly break down.
It isn’t clear how far apart the two clubs are at this stage, however, with Chelsea known to have money in the bank, some fans don’t understand why it isn’t just being spent.
Particularly given how highly regarded Kounde is in his position.
Congratulations to the board ??
Penny Pinching at its best
— Neil (@neileander) August 31, 2021
Sold a top defender for nothing nice. I liked zouma so much and now i know we sold him for nothing makes me more sad..
— Brand (@BrandonSeguna) August 31, 2021
Absolute shambles sell a player with no agreement in place for replacement, sums up our board
— chris harmer ?? (@chrisharmer1990) August 31, 2021
Disappointing
— Kitan Dada (@kitmuscles) August 31, 2021
Useless board
— Mr paul? (@Paulahizebbk) August 31, 2021
A good lesson to the CFC board. You don’t throw away your bar of chocolate in anticipation of a promised one. Next time they’ll trade better.
— Hafiz (@IMH19559737) August 31, 2021