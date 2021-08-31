Chelsea star Marcos Alonso likes provocative message asking for Anthony Taylor to be banned from officiating their matches

There could be trouble ahead at Chelsea after their player, Marcos Alonso, liked a social media post which showed a petition to have Anthony Taylor banned from officiating their matches.

Clearly, the player’s ire was as a result of Taylor’s refereeing of the Liverpool v Chelsea match when the official sent off Reece James for a deliberate handball.

It was a decision that had to be made, regardless of the fact that when viewing the pitch side monitor, he made the call based on a still image rather than a video replay of the full incident.

There’s also a question mark as to whether there will be repercussions with the Premier League.

To be calling for the banning of an official is a serious mistake to have made, and PGMOL are bound to want the league to look into the matter.

If Alonso ends up getting banned himself, it will serve him right.

