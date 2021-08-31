There could be trouble ahead at Chelsea after their player, Marcos Alonso, liked a social media post which showed a petition to have Anthony Taylor banned from officiating their matches.

Clearly, the player’s ire was as a result of Taylor’s refereeing of the Liverpool v Chelsea match when the official sent off Reece James for a deliberate handball.

It was a decision that had to be made, regardless of the fact that when viewing the pitch side monitor, he made the call based on a still image rather than a video replay of the full incident.

There’s also a question mark as to whether there will be repercussions with the Premier League.

To be calling for the banning of an official is a serious mistake to have made, and PGMOL are bound to want the league to look into the matter.

If Alonso ends up getting banned himself, it will serve him right.