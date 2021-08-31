CaughtOffside via sources in Portugal that Manchester City are still trying to convince Nuno Mendes to come to the Premier League as Paris Saint-Germain lead the race to sign the 19-year-old.

We’ve found that PSG are actively discussing the transfer of talent Mendes with Sporting Lisbon, who are demanding €40m for the promising full-back plus Pablo Sarabia on loan.

Sporting’s interest in Sarabia leaves City with a difficult task of beating the Ligue 1 powerhouses in a transfer battle for Mendes.

Cancelo is the starter for the Citizens at left-back, Zinchenko is called on as a versatile rotation option whilst Benjamin Mendy is currently suspended after being charged with four counts of rape.

Mendes broke into the Sporting first-team during the restart of football in the summer of 2019, the youngster has made 47 appearances for the side, impressing enough to win five caps at senior level for Portugal already.