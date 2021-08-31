“It has been an incredible journey” – Juventus confirm Cristiano Ronaldo exit with emotional statement

Juventus have confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer away from the club with an emotional statement on their official website.

The Portugal international joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2018 and made a tremendous impact in three years in Turin, scoring 101 goals for the Italian giants in all competitions.

Now, Ronaldo will be returning to Manchester United after telling Juventus he wanted to leave, but it’s clear the club hold no bad feelings towards the 36-year-old.

Their official statement today confirms Ronaldo’s move to Old Trafford is ever closer to being made official.

The statement reads:

On 10 July 2018, two icons of the European and football world came together – Cristiano Ronaldo became a Juventus player. Today, after three years together and 133 appearances, 101 goals scored and five trophies won, that chapter has come to an end…. The paths of CR7 and Juventus have gone their separate ways.