Done Deal: Arsenal confirm the expected departure of fringe player on loan

Arsenal will have an ongoing situation this season where Leno and Ramsdale battle it out for the number 1 job, but that also means that Runar Runarsson is surplus to requirements.

The Icelandic stopper was supposed to act as a solid backup when he joined last season but he made errors on the rare occasion that he did play, so it makes sense that he’s heading out on loan after the signing of Ramsdale:

Good luck, Alex ? — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2021

Arsenal simply confirm that he made six first-team appearances last year and give a run-down of his history so there’s so sign of there being an option to buy included in this deal, so it does look like it’s a case of putting him in the shop window ahead of a permanent exit next summer.

OH Leuven are winless in their opening six games this season and have conceded over two goals a game so far so it does suggest that Runarsson will get a chance to play, but he wasn’t the automatic starter for Dijon before he joined Arsenal either so it could just be a case of him acting as the backup again.