Rafael Benitez has completed his first deadline day deal for Everton, with Moise Kean rejoining Juventus on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The 21-year-old heads back to Serie A two years after signing for the Toffees, and his sale leaves the way open for the Spaniard to bring in other new faces.

Salomon Rondon is believed to be being targeted, having played under Benitez successfully before, and if James Rodriguez can be moved on by the end of the window too, there’s a chance for Everton to end the window incredibly well.

Benitez’s moves in the market thus far, as well as the way he has the team playing, has already seen the sniping against the manager stop.

Offloading those who no longer have an interest in giving their best, and replacing them with hungry players with a point to prove is classic Rafa.

That he also has to win over the Everton faithful is surely a motivating factor for the manager too.

Kean was an experiment that just didn’t work out. A star that shone all too briefly. To be able to offload him for a reported €7m in loan fees and the transfer fee, per the Liverpool ECHO, is superb business.