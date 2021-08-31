With little time left to get any big deals over the line, it seems almost a formality that Kylian Mbappe will be staying at Paris Saint-Germain for one more season.

The Ligue Un outfit will surely have the most formidable front line in footballing history, with the French World Cup winner lining up alongside Neymar and Lionel Messi, as they go in search of a maiden Champions League title.

Though defensively there is still much for Mauricio Pochettino to work on, the team will certainly be fun to watch, and BBC Sport anchor, Gary Lineker, is rubbing his hands together in anticipation.

As a former striker himself, Lineker knows exactly what it takes to be a success in the position, with all three having dynamic skill sets that complement each other.

Looking increasingly unlikely that @KMbappe will leave for @realmadrid in this window. I’m sure his dream will be realised one day, but the thought of watching a front 3 of Messi, @neymarjr & @KMbappe is a truly mouth-watering prospect for football fans the world over. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) August 31, 2021

Domestically, their opponents might be just as well not turning up and forfeiting the points, so far ahead of the pack are the Parisiens.

It’s in Europe where they’re going to be put to the test, and as long as there’s not an 11th hour bid from Real Madrid that’s accepted, PSG have a much better chance of Champions League glory with Mbappe rather than without him.