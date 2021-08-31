Barcelona and Atletico Madrid open talks over swap transfer

Atletico Madrid
Posted by

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly holding talks over an intriguing potential swap deal that would see Antoine Griezmann return to his former club and Joao Felix replace him at the Nou Camp.

Felix has struggled since joining Atletico, despite the Portugal international long been considered one of Europe’s big wonderkids, with the style of play just not quite right for him under Diego Simeone.

Griezmann has also not quite looked the same since leaving Madrid for Barcelona, though it’s generally been a difficult time for the Catalan giants for a number of reasons.

According to ESPN, negotiations are now underway over a swap deal that could make a lot of sense for both parties.

Antoine Griezmann in action for Barcelona
Joao Felix celebrates Atletico Madrid title victory last season
More Stories / Latest News
Gary Lineker is loving the look of the post-deadline day PSG line-up with Mbappe set to stay
Ex-Premier League striker slams Arsenal’s treatment of wantaway midfielder
West Ham looking to tie up loan-to-buy deal for dynamic Czech international midfielder before the deadline

Felix might finally be able to show his true self at Barcelona, where he could have an important role to play after the departure of the iconic Lionel Messi this summer.

The 21-year-old has it in him to be a world class attacking player, and certainly has time on his side due to being so young.

Griezmann, meanwhile, could be the kind of forward Atletico need after Felix’s struggles, with the France international still likely to be a top performer if he can regain his best form by linking up with Simeone again.

More Stories Antoine Griezmann Joao Felix

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.