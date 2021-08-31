Barcelona and Atletico Madrid open talks over swap transfer

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are reportedly holding talks over an intriguing potential swap deal that would see Antoine Griezmann return to his former club and Joao Felix replace him at the Nou Camp.

Felix has struggled since joining Atletico, despite the Portugal international long been considered one of Europe’s big wonderkids, with the style of play just not quite right for him under Diego Simeone.

Griezmann has also not quite looked the same since leaving Madrid for Barcelona, though it’s generally been a difficult time for the Catalan giants for a number of reasons.

According to ESPN, negotiations are now underway over a swap deal that could make a lot of sense for both parties.

Felix might finally be able to show his true self at Barcelona, where he could have an important role to play after the departure of the iconic Lionel Messi this summer.

The 21-year-old has it in him to be a world class attacking player, and certainly has time on his side due to being so young.

Griezmann, meanwhile, could be the kind of forward Atletico need after Felix’s struggles, with the France international still likely to be a top performer if he can regain his best form by linking up with Simeone again.