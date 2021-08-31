Video: Reporter says club still hopeful of signing want-away Chelsea star today

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi may still be on his way out of the club today, according to latest transfer news emerging on a busy deadline day.

The Blues ace has not been a regular at Stamford Bridge and Max Bielefeld of Sky Germany suggests Borussia Dortmund still have some hope that they can sign him today.

This could be a fine move for the Bundesliga giants, who could surely benefit from bringing in a new wide-player to replace Jadon Sancho after his move to Manchester United.

Watch the video below as Bielefeld claims that Hudson-Odoi wants more first-team football and is interested in leaving Chelsea for Dortmund, so it might be that this transfer saga is not over just yet…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Chelsea fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about Hudson-Odoi leaving, with the youngster surely having a bright future in the game, even if he doesn’t quite seem ready to be a regular for Thomas Tuchel’s side just yet.

