Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi may still be on his way out of the club today, according to latest transfer news emerging on a busy deadline day.

The Blues ace has not been a regular at Stamford Bridge and Max Bielefeld of Sky Germany suggests Borussia Dortmund still have some hope that they can sign him today.

This could be a fine move for the Bundesliga giants, who could surely benefit from bringing in a new wide-player to replace Jadon Sancho after his move to Manchester United.

Watch the video below as Bielefeld claims that Hudson-Odoi wants more first-team football and is interested in leaving Chelsea for Dortmund, so it might be that this transfer saga is not over just yet…

? It is increasingly likely Callum Hudson-Odoi remains at Chelsea in this transfer window. ?? Thomas Tuchel wants the player to stay. ?? The player’s representatives continue to push through a loan to Borussia Dortmund. [via @Sky_MaxB]#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/S9BvnfjjgU — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 31, 2021

Chelsea fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about Hudson-Odoi leaving, with the youngster surely having a bright future in the game, even if he doesn’t quite seem ready to be a regular for Thomas Tuchel’s side just yet.