Fee agreed, medical today: Man United ace closing in on £25m transfer to PL rivals

Leeds United and Manchester United reportedly look to have agreed a transfer deal for Daniel James.

Sky Sports claim that the two clubs have agreed a fee of £25million for James to move from Old Trafford to Elland Road, with the Wales international due to have a medical with Leeds today.

This could be a fine signing for Leeds, with James previously looking like a young player with plenty of potential during his time at Swansea City.

Man Utd was perhaps too much of a step up for him at this point in his career, so the Red Devils will also surely view this as good business if they do end up bringing in £25m for the 23-year-old.

United now have other attacking options after signing both Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, so it’s hard to see how James could have carried on seeing much playing time in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It will be interesting to see how his career develops now at Leeds, with Marcelo Bielsa potentially a very good manager to help get the best out of him after a difficult couple of seasons.