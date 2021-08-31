All the while that pen hadn’t been put to paper, Liverpool fans could fret over the fact that their captain, Jordan Henderson, could be set for pastures new.

The Anfield faithful needn’t have worried.

On deadline day, they arguably got the best news possible when the player himself tweeted about continuing his incredible journey.

Henderson remains the driving force in Jurgen Klopp’s side, and the exemplar in everything he does on and off the pitch.

Coming hot on the heels of the renewals of many other important first-team stars, it sets the Reds up nicely for the 2021/22 campaign.