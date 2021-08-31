Jorge Mendes trying to engineer shock transfer for Man United attacker to join PSG

The resigning of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo has already triggered one attacking departure, but according to recent reports, Manchester United could be close to bidding farewell to another forward.

That’s according to a recent report from Madridista Real, who have claimed Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes is currently working on a potential deal that would see Anthony Martial join Paris-Saint Germain.

@MarioCortegana ya adelantó que Jorge Mendes estaba intentando hacer de intermediario. Sin embargo, el United no parece estar por la labor. — MadridistaReal (@RMadridistaReal) August 31, 2021

Following the recent resigning of Ronaldo, the Red Devils have already offloaded Daniel James, who has joined Leeds United, but another name close to the exit is now understood to be Martial.

Martial, 25, has endured a tough spell at United and following an untimely injury at the end of last season, has also seen his starting place come under threat.

Set to fall even further down Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pecking order, a deadline day move may be exactly what the France international needs.

However, despite speculation that the 25-year-old could be set for a transfer, it has also been noted that a potential deal is extremely complicated, especially following Madridista Real’s claim that Manchester United’s hierarchy may not be keen to sanction a move.

The next few hours are likely to be hugely decisive in Martial’s Old Trafford future.