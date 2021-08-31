Chelsea could still be able to seal the transfers of Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde today.

The Blues still have it within their power to get these two big names in, according to James Robson of the Evening Standard, so it could still be an exciting deadline day at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a superb summer for Chelsea, who have significantly strengthened with the signing of Romelu Lukaku up front, and fans will likely be satisfied even if no one else comes in.

Still, there could also be room for more quality in defence and midfield, and both Saul and Kounde have shown their class in La Liga in recent times.

Robson has suggested that Thomas Tuchel could still be keen on these players and it’s not impossible that the German tactician could get them both before tonight’s deadline…

These are the hours when you find out how serious the buying/selling club is about getting a deal done. Tuchel really wants Kounde/Saul – but do Chelsea really need either? If the answer is yes then it’s within their power to get both done #cfc #transfers — James Robson (@jamesrobsonES) August 31, 2021

MORE: CL giants “hopeful” of signing Chelsea star today

Chelsea won the Champions League last season so are not perhaps desperate to change a winning team, but they’d surely still benefit from one or two more signings to give them a better shot at the Premier League title after they were never really in contention last term.