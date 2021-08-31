La Liga side appear to confirm signing of Arsenal star

It’s still amazing to think that clubs have weeks to sort out their transfer business, yet far too often it comes down to deadline day and a mad dash to get everything over the line.

Hector Bellerin has been expected to leave Arsenal all summer and there was a lot of speculation earlier in the window, but a lot of that went quiet and it did start to look like he could remain at the Emirates.

Real Betis were always an interesting suitor as he’s known to be a fan of the club but finances would always be the issue, but it looks like they’ve managed to get a deal done in the last moments of the window:

Official and confirmed. Hector Bellerin joins Real Betis from Arsenal – salary issue definitely resolved, official statement announces. ??? #Betis #AFC #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

The finer details of the deal haven’t been announced yet, but earlier reports indicated that it would be a straight loan with no option to buy, while there hasn’t been anything to suggest that’s changed either:

? Real Betis have reached an agreement with Arsenal to sign Hector Bellerin on loan — no option to buy. Working on final details of personal terms — 26yo RB taking a pay cut to get career back on track. Medical in London this afternoon @TheAthleticUK #AFC https://t.co/KeiRdL3HFW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 31, 2021

Bellerin is still only 26 but he’s missed several games due to injuries over the years, yet he was also closing in on 250 senior appearances for Arsenal so it’s a big call to let someone with his experience and quality walk out the door.

At this stage, it’s not clear what the long-term plan will be for him, but hopefully, he can stay fit and show what he can do in La Liga and in Europe next season.