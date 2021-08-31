Liverpool expecting late offers for defensive squad player

According to recent reports, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool are bracing themselves for late offers for defender Nat Phillips.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims the defender could seal himself a deadline day transfer.

Phillips, 24, was promoted to Klopp’s senior first-team for large parts last season following long-term injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

However, decent playing an important role in the Reds’ campaign last time out, which included 17 Premier League appearances, this summer could shockingly see the English defender moved on.

Following Van Dijk’s recalling to the side, Gomez’s ongoing recovery, which is expected to see him return sometime in the near future and Ibrahima Konate signed earlier in the window, Phillips has probably seen his name fall way Klopp’s pecking order.

MORE: (Photo) Cristiano Ronaldo sends special message to Sir Alex Ferguson after Man Utd transfer return

The Athletic’s James Pearce notes that the Reds would be open to sanctioning a sale but would prefer the player to move in a permanent deal, opposed to a loan deal.