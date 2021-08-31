Lyon in talks to sign free agent Jerome Boateng

Olympique Lyonnais
Posted by

Ligue 1 side Lyon is hopeful of completing a late summer transfer that would see former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng join the club for free.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Lyon are in talks to sign the experienced centre-back.

Following the expiration of his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of last season, Boateng, 32, is now a free agent and available to join any club.

Romano claims that the 32-year-old is being targeted by Lyon, who are clearly keen to add some quality, as well as experience, to their backline.

MORE: Chelsea target Saul Niguez not expected to leave Atletico Madrid before transfer deadline

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool expecting late offers for defensive squad player
‘Penny pinching at its best’ – These Chelsea fans slam the board after failure to land Sevilla’s Jules Kounde
It’s within Chelsea’s power to get two major signings done today, claims reporter

It has been noted that the agents of Boateng are currently in ‘direct’ contact with Lyon’s hierarchy, who appear to have a clear run at reaching an agreement with the former German international.

Despite earlier suggestions, Romano has confirmed that both Sevilla and Hertha Berlin are not interested in signing the defender.

More Stories Jerome Boateng

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.