Lyon in talks to sign free agent Jerome Boateng

Ligue 1 side Lyon is hopeful of completing a late summer transfer that would see former Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng join the club for free.

That’s according to a recent report from leading football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims Lyon are in talks to sign the experienced centre-back.

Following the expiration of his contract with Bayern Munich at the end of last season, Boateng, 32, is now a free agent and available to join any club.

Romano claims that the 32-year-old is being targeted by Lyon, who are clearly keen to add some quality, as well as experience, to their backline.

MORE: Chelsea target Saul Niguez not expected to leave Atletico Madrid before transfer deadline

It has been noted that the agents of Boateng are currently in ‘direct’ contact with Lyon’s hierarchy, who appear to have a clear run at reaching an agreement with the former German international.

Olympique Lyon are in talks to sign Jerome Boateng as free agent. Direct contacts with his agent. Sevilla and Hertha Berlin are not working on it. ? #OL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Despite earlier suggestions, Romano has confirmed that both Sevilla and Hertha Berlin are not interested in signing the defender.