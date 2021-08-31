Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles will reportedly hold talks with manager Mikel Arteta today as he seeks to push through a deadline day transfer.

The England international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, and made it clear with an Instagram post yesterday that he wants to be allowed to leave the club.

Maitland-Niles will now supposedly look to meet with Arteta today as he tries to force a move to Everton, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old could be a fine signing for most Premier League clubs after showing his potential in his time with the Gunners, even if he’s been somewhat surprisingly overlooked in recent times.

Many Arsenal fans will likely be disappointed that Maitland-Niles seems to be being allowed to leave like this, as he’s surely a better option than Granit Xhaka in midfield, or Cedric Soares at right-back.

Arsenal could also bring a new signing in today as another report from The Athletic claims they’re in talks to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna.