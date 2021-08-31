Arsenal star to meet with Mikel Arteta today to request transfer away

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Posted by

Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles will reportedly hold talks with manager Mikel Arteta today as he seeks to push through a deadline day transfer.

The England international has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium in recent times, and made it clear with an Instagram post yesterday that he wants to be allowed to leave the club.

Maitland-Niles will now supposedly look to meet with Arteta today as he tries to force a move to Everton, according to The Athletic.

The 23-year-old could be a fine signing for most Premier League clubs after showing his potential in his time with the Gunners, even if he’s been somewhat surprisingly overlooked in recent times.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will push to leave Arsenal
More Stories / Latest News
Strength of PSG’s financial position shown by their willingness to turn down €180m for Mbappe
Arsenal in talks over transfer deadline day swoop for Serie A star
Photo: Jordan Henderson ends transfer speculation by confirming new Liverpool deal

MORE: Arsenal star bizarrely banished from first-team training

Many Arsenal fans will likely be disappointed that Maitland-Niles seems to be being allowed to leave like this, as he’s surely a better option than Granit Xhaka in midfield, or Cedric Soares at right-back.

Arsenal could also bring a new signing in today as another report from The Athletic claims they’re in talks to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna.

More Stories Ainsley Maitland-Niles Mikel Arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.